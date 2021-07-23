Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Gasoline superusers: Only 10% of US drivers burn almost a third of the gas

By Antuan Goodwin
CNET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a third of the gasoline consumed annually in the US is burned by a relatively small percentage of drivers. Analysts call this top 10% of consumers gasoline "superusers" and, ironically, they may be the key to accelerating EV adoption and achieving current climate goals. The data -- first brought...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 9

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Superuser#Ev#Nhts#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
CarsArs Technica

Electric cars have much lower life cycle emissions, new study confirms

If you listen to electric vehicle naysayers, switching to EVs is pointless because even if the cars are vastly more efficient than ones that use internal combustion engines—and they are—that doesn't take into account the amount of carbon required to build and then scrap them. Well, rest easy because it's not true. Today in the US market, a medium-sized battery EV already has 60–68 percent lower lifetime carbon emissions than a comparable car with an internal combustion engine. And the gap is only going to increase as we use more renewable electricity.
Energy IndustryCNET

Massive Tesla battery on fire at renewable energy plant in Australia

A Tesla battery has burst into flames during testing at the site of the southern hemisphere's largest battery project. A 13-metric-ton lithium battery caught fire on Friday at the renewable energy plant, called the Victorian Big Battery, near Geelong, about 50 miles from Melbourne. The blaze then spread to an adjacent battery bank, Australia's ABC reports, but has since been contained.
Trafficsentinelnow.com

Gas price hike explained

At the end of last week, Pennsylvanians were paying, on average, slightly more than $3.25 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. A week before, they paid slightly under $3.25; a month ago, $3.18; six months ago, $2.39 and a year ago, $2.43. In one year, the average price of regular gas has jumped more than 30 percent. And not surprisingly, blame is being placed on the current Democratic administration in Washington, D.C., just as fingers were pointed at Republicans in 2008 when the cost ballooned past $4 (and $5 for diesel fuel). Why has the fee for filling up escalated so notably in the past year? The reasons are varied, according to individuals close to either the motoring or petroleum industries. However, most of the contributing elements to gas prices are out of the U.S. government’s hands. Supply, Demand and the Cost of Crude Michael Butler, Mid-Atlantic executive director of the Consumer Energy Alliance (an advocacy group supporting affordable energy costs) cited supply and demand as key factors in prices being what they are right now. • With the COVID-19 pandemic still an issue in summer 2020, travel was ‘‘significantly less’’ and, with it, so was demand for fuel.
Energy IndustryFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Are US gasoline prices finally falling?

Prices at the gas pump are finally easing up, driven by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases coupled with OPEC's increase in oil production, according to an industry expert. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is around $3.14, down 2.9 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to data from GasBuddy, which analyzes more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.
TrafficAZFamily

Consumer Reports: Going farther on a tank of gas

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising gas prices can put a damper on summer vacation plans, but there’s good news. Consumer Reports has some easy tips for squeezing every mile out of your gas tank and it all starts before you hit the road. “You want to start out by checking your tire pressure,” Mike Quincy said. He’s an automobile expert with Consumer Reports. “Having tires with lower pressure than what is recommended on your door jamb sticker can affect fuel economy, along with performance and handling.”
Energy IndustrySun-Journal

Water wells are at risk of going dry in the US and worldwide

As the drought outlook for the Western U.S. becomes increasingly bleak, attention is turning once again to groundwater – literally, water stored in the ground. It is Earth’s most widespread and reliable source of fresh water, but it’s not limitless. Wells that people drill to access groundwater supply nearly half...
Traffickwbg.com

Weekly Fuel Report, Natural Gas Up, Gasoline Steady

DES MOINES, Iowa—The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has released the weekly fuel report which saw a slight increase in the price of natural gas. Prices rose 3 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site and are currently priced at $3.97/MMbtu. Crude Oil Summary. The price of global...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is almost finished - operator

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The much-politicised Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is 99% complete, the pipeline operator said on Wednesday, after the pipelay vessel Akademik Cherskiy finished its initially planned workload. The $11 billion Nord Stream 2, designed to bypass Russia’s political foe Ukraine and double...
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Again For The Third Week In A Row

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.76/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 90.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Carsfordauthority.com

Study Shows Why Ford Super Duty Owners Will Not Go Electric Anytime Soon

As Ford Authority reported back in May, Ford plans on electrifying its entire North American lineup at an as-yet-undetermined point in the future. Ford has already committed to going all-electric with its European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, but commercial vehicles and heavier trucks are a bit of a wild card, as battery technology isn’t quite at the point where it’s feasible for use in those applications. This is also true of the Ford Super Duty, which as Ford Authority reported last November, won’t be going electric anytime soon. And, as it turns out, Ford Super Duty owners won’t be easy to convert if it ever does, according to new research from environmental activist group Coltura.
Trafficspglobal.com

Crude lower on unexpected US crude, gasoline inventory builds

0237 GMT: Crude oil futures fell during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 21, as data from the American Petroleum Institute showed builds in US crude and gasoline inventories. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:37 am Singapore time (0237 GMT), the ICE...
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah gasoline prices 5th highest in US

Gas prices at the Hearts, Gas & Food, Phillips 66 station on 335 West 7200 South in Midvale on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Utah's gasoline prices are now 5th highest in US. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Regular gasoline was selling at an average price of $3.78 a gallon in Utah last week, according to the American Automobile Association'sState Gas Price Average survey.

Comments / 9

Community Policy