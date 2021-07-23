Cancel
Two teams who could swing an Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams trade with the Green Bay Packers

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

Now that Davante Adams has joined Aaron Rodgers in plotting an eventual way out from the Green Bay Packers organization, is it feasible that the dynamic wide receiver-quarterback combo could be a blockbuster package trade deal?

Yes. Yes, it is. However, it’d obviously take a lot for any interested suitor to land Rodgers and Adams together. Only two teams stand out as logical possibilities who’d even entertain this notion. Find out who they are.

Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams break off contract talks with sides ‘in a bad place’

Miami Dolphins use Xavien Howard contract spat to land Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

Nov 11, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown between Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) and outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
  • Packers get: QB Tua Tagovailoa , CB Xavien Howard, DL Christian Wilkins, WR DeVante Parker, three 1st-round picks.
  • Dolphins get: QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams

Buying insurance for Jordan Love with Tua Tagovailoa might not be the best way for Green Bay to go about handling its future at the quarterback position, but then again, it’s not like the front office cared about Rodgers’ emotions, right?

As long as the Packers could find a low-cost veteran mentor or make do with Blake Bortles in that role, a competition between Love and Tagovailoa to be Rodgers’ successor would be amazing to see.

Plus, Green Bay needs a better cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander. Who better to get than the reigning NFL interception leader? Howard isn’t happy with his contract situation in Miami, and he’d be the only huge cap hit coming to the Packers in this deal.

4 ideal Xavien Howard trade scenarios from the Miami Dolphins

The Cheeseheads love them some big-bodied outside receivers, so DeVante Parker definitely fits that bill and has the upside of a No. 1 weapon. He’d fit in nicely with the current corps in Green Bay.

Finally, Dolphins coach Brian Flores elevates Miami’s defense so much that the team can afford to part with a young foundational player in Christian Wilkins, who’d add some toughness to the Packers’ front seven.

Miami can simply send the first-round picks it got from the San Francisco 49ers in the Trey Lance trade and its own 2023 first-rounder to sweeten the trade offer.

Rodgers and Adams taking their talents to South Beach would make the Dolphins instant Super Bowl contenders. Imagine what Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller could do with Adams to draw coverage and Rodgers throwing them the rock.

Denver Broncos emerge as AFC West favorites in Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams trade

Aug 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) talk following the preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
  • Packers get: QB Teddy Bridgewater , WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Tim Patrick, LB Alexander Johnson, CB Patrick Surtain II, three 1st-round picks.
  • Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams

This was hinted at in the previous section, but in this scenario, Denver can offer a veteran QB in Bridgewater rather than another raw, young talent in Drew Lock. That’d probably make things more comfortable on Love and more clearly chart a course for his ascent to the throne as Rodgers’ heir apparent.

The Broncos also essentially give a two-for-one wide receiver deal here to acquire Adams. Jerry Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick, is an electrifying playmaker and precise route-runner even at this early stage of his career. Tim Patrick fits the aforementioned big-bodied prototype Green Bay covets at the position.

Similar to Flores, Denver coach Vic Fangio is a defensive guru who can withstand some trade casualties on that side of the ball in order to land an elite quarterback. That’s why young stud Alexander Johnson — who was 22nd in Pro Football Focus’ grades among linebackers in 2020 and No. 3 the year before — and the Broncos’ latest first-rounder, Patrick Surtain II, are kicked into the deal with three more Day 1 picks.

Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos? Legendary QB offers interesting take

Yes, the cost is steep, yet this is the time for Denver to live up to its Mile High City moniker when it comes to its aspirations in the AFC West. It’s a division where Patrick Mahomes , Justin Herbert and Derek Carr are the opposing QBs. Clearly, the Broncos’ current options fall well short of that trio.

If this were the deal, Denver would still have a pass-catching group of Adams, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and tight end Noah Fant, along with a three-headed backfield of Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams and Royce Freeman. Not bad. Plus, Lock is still waiting in the wings and has an all-time great to learn from.

Green Bay would be crazy not to consider this. Getting that much better on defense, deepening a heavily Adams-dependent receiving group and landing the best possible mentor for Love to learn from? All that would be hard to refuse.

