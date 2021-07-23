Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Arrest made nearly 2 months after murder at Ensley gas station

By Erica Thomas
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 9 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of John David Johnson, 54, of Birmingham, Alabama. Johnson is charged with Capital Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40q4TR_0b63Z0zp00 The murder victim was Robert Jonathan Roy, 41, of Bessemer.

Roy was shot and killed during what detectives believe was an attempted theft at a Chevron station located on Ensley Avenue.

Johnson is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with No Bond.

Court documents show Johnson pleaded guilty to another murder in 1993. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, they are asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205 – 254 – 7777.

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

