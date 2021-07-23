Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

'Superbug' fungus spread in 2 Dallas hospitals, health officials say

Posted by 
WFAA
WFAA
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013gpv_0b63Yxei00

U.S. health officials say they now have evidence that an untreatable “superbug” fungus has spread in two hospitals in Dallas and a nursing home in Washington, D.C.

Outbreaks of the Candida auris fungus were reported Thursday to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications. The new cases did spread, the CDC concluded.

In Washington, D.C., a cluster of 101 C. auris cases at a nursing home dedicated to very sick patients included three that were resistant to all three kinds of antifungal medications. A cluster of 22 in two Dallas-area hospitals included two with that level of resistance. The facilities weren’t identified.

Those cases were seen from January to April. Of the five people who were fully resistant to treatment, three died — both Texas patients and one in Washington.

“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said the CDC’s Dr. Meghan Lyman.

Lyman said both are ongoing outbreaks and that additional infections have been identified since April. But those added numbers were not reported.

The fungus, Candida auris , is a harmful form of yeast that is considered dangerous to hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems. It is most deadly when it enters the bloodstream, heart or brain. Outbreaks in health care facilities have been spurred when the fungus spread through patient contact or on contaminated surfaces.

Health officials have sounded alarms for years about the superbug after seeing infections in which commonly used drugs had little effect. In 2019, doctors diagnosed three cases in New York that were also resistant to a class of drugs, called echinocandins, that were considered a last line of defense.

In those cases, there was no evidence the infections had spread from patient to patient — scientists concluded the resistance to the drugs formed during treatment.

Investigators reviewed medical records and found no evidence of previous antifungal use among the patients in those clusters. Health officials say that means they spread from person to person.

The Texas Department of State Health Services shared a statement:

"DSHS issued a health advisory on March 16 notifying health care providers across the state of the two pan-resistant Candida auris infections from January and February and sharing infection control best practices. Since then, no additional pan-resistant cases have been identified in Texas. DSHS worked with Collin County Health Care Services, the local health department leading the investigation, to provide support, including visits to evaluate infection control practices and testing of people who may have been exposed."

Comments / 1

WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
391
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Cdc#Health Department#Cdc#Dshs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Reach Highest Marks Since February

The number of people in Texas testing positive for and being hospitalized with COVID-19 has climbed to highs not reached since February, according to state data reported Friday. The Texas Department of State Health Services added 13,149 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday and said nearly 6,000 people were...
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

Illinois reports 644 COVID-19 hospitalizations in vaccinated individuals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In Illinois, health officials are seeing breakthrough cases. It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. “We’re definitely seeing breakthrough cases in the county, in the state, and everywhere else as well," Dr. Vidya Sundareshan, infectious disease expert at the SIU School of Medicine said.
Public HealthSentinel

Public health officials conceal hospital infection outbreaks

Public health officials struggle with telling the truth. They seem to think people don’t deserve to know. At the beginning of COVID-19, they told us we didn’t need masks instead of admitting there was a mask shortage. Last week, health officials announced outbreaks of a hospital infection that’s highly contagious...
Collin County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County health officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat

An emerging, drug-resistant yeast infection new to the U.S. has reportedly killed four in Collin County, but county officials said the general public is not at risk. Candida auris causes invasive infections and can be transmitted in health care settings, a news release from Collin County Health Care Services said. Infections from candida auris are said to be difficult to treat.
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, KIRO 7 asks the experts what that means

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The delta variant, first detected in India, is taking off in Washington and quickly multiplying. Doctors say it is seeking out the unvaccinated. “Residents who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12 times more likely to die,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health Seattle and King County.
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

Case of deadly yeast infection confirmed in Oakland County

A deadly, medication-resistant fungal infection has been identified in Oakland County, according to state medical authorities. The state laboratory in Lansing confirmed the fungus, Candida auris, in a culture collected from ear drainage from a 76-year-old man on May 27. The case was not made public at the time. The...
Pennsylvania Statepghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania health officials say no current plans for new mask mandate

In light of climbing rates of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, state health officials on Thursday urged Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated. Pennsylvania exceeded 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May — the state reported 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 on July 29. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth is 710 — a 62% increase compared to last week.
Provincetown, MAPosted by
Boston

CDC study shows three-fourths of people infected in Provincetown COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated but few required hospitalization

A sobering scientific analysis published Friday of an explosive Massachusetts covid-19 outbreak fueled by the delta variant found that three-quarters of the people who became infected were fully vaccinated. The report, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one key piece of a growing body of evidence that bolsters the hypothesis that vaccinated people can spread the more transmissible variant and may be a factor in the summer surge of infections.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.

Comments / 1

Community Policy