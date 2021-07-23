The Senate’s new retirement proposal could get you more money in your 401(k)

Lower-income households could be in line for more relief if a new bill moves forward. Ever since the pandemic began, there's been a host of relief available to help Americans get through the ongoing crisis. For one thing, three separate stimulus rounds have hit Americans' bank accounts, the most recent of which was worth up to $1,400. Additionally, unemployment benefits are getting a $300 weekly boost through the beginning of September, and the Child Tax Credit has been expanded to pay parents a lot more money than it previously did.