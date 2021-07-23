Looking Back for July 23
The Morton Scholarship Fund recently awarded several scholarships to area graduates including four from Manistee Catholic Central. The students are: Joe Osmolski, Monica Sytek, Jennifer Kolanowski and John Brzezniak. The scholarships are funded by employees of Morton Salt Company, a Rohm and Haas Company, Rohm and Haas Inorganic and Specialities Solutions and Paper, Allied Industrial, Chemical and Energy Workers Local 6-667. To qualify, the graduates must have a parent or legal guardian employed by Rohm and Haas Company, Manistee Plant and plan on attending an institution of higher learning.www.manisteenews.com
