The Powerful True Story Behind Joe Bell, About a Father Who Honors His Gay Son After His Death
Mark Wahlberg's new film Joe Bell tells the heart-wrenching true tale of one man's crusade against the forces that destroyed his son for being gay. Quitting his job at a plywood mill, Joe Bell headed out on a planned two-year-long walk in April 2013 from Oregon to New York City where his second of three sons, Jadin, once dreamed of working one day as a photographer or fashion designer.people.com
