City of Lake Worth Beach to host emergency rental assistance outreach bus

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) mobile outreach unit will be providing emergency rent and utility assistance for eligible individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19. On Friday, July 30, the ERA Bus will set up in the HATCH1121 parking lot, located at 1121 Lucerne Ave., from noon until 5 p.m., according to city officials. Anyone who meets the requirements set out below is invited to come and apply for Emergency Rental Assistance in person.