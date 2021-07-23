Sister Mary Benet Goodrum, 87, Monastery Immaculate Conception
Sister Mary Benet Goodrum of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 3:12 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the monastery. Sister Mary Benet was born Joan Goodrum on November 19, 1933 in Evansville, Indiana, the eldest of two daughters of Paul and Blanche (Brokaw) Goodrum. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1950 from St. Joseph Parish and made her monastic vows in 1952.duboiscountyherald.com
