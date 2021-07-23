2021 NBA Draft: Josh Giddey cites Andrew Gaze, Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles as greatest influences
Josh Giddey is one of the more unique prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft. Not only did he spend the past season in the NBL as opposed to the NCAA, but Giddey is a 6-foot-8 guard who is widely considered to be one of the best passers in his class. NBA.com's draft expert Kyle Irving called him a "gifted playmaker" and "pick-and-roll maestro," adding that he's someone who makes every player around him better.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0