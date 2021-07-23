2021 NBA Draft: Josh Giddey cites Andrew Gaze, Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles as greatest influences

Luka Doncic has had one of the most meteoric and rapid rises to superstardom in NBA history. Doncic, who was a top prospect coming into the NBA in 2018, defied the extremely lofty expectations placed on him upon his arrival with his play. In a matter of years, Doncic has established himself as one of the faces of the NBA, and a star that will be a flag-bearer for the league as the go forward. Fans can't get enough of Luka, as he is one of the most popular stars in NBA history.