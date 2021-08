Georgia online sports betting is not yet legal, however there’s room for optimism that an eventual launch isn’t years away. Elected officials have begun to lay the groundwork for the eventual legalization of sports betting. Senate Resolution 135 and Senate Bill 142 have already made their way through the state’s Senate. However, both were withdrawn in the House with the intention to reevaluate both in the next legislative year. Based on the slow legislative process, it appears prospective bettors in the Peach State will have to wait until 2022 at the earliest.