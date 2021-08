It’s happening very soon. In ten days, Huawei will introduce the new P50 series. It is still highly anticipated by loyal fans of Huawei and those within the Chinese community. There is no giving up for Huawei even if the OEM is no longer part of top give in mobile rankings. On July 29, we will finally get to see the new Huawei P phones that are said to run on HarmonyOS 2.0. After more than half a year of rumors and speculations, the new P50 smartphones will be available as promised.