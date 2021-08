July 20, 2021 - The Florida Department of Transportation named Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano its Aviation Director of the Year and Tampa Executive Airport won General Aviation Airport of the Year. The awards recognize the state’s best in airport management, aviation safety and outstanding contribution in the industry. Lopano was recognized for his ability to navigate the airport's team and safety protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to TPA's announcement on Tuesday. His actions included launching the country’s first Covid-19 testing site with the Clearwater-based BayCare health system to offer both PCR and antigen testing to any departing or arriving passengers. The Tampa Executive Airport, which operates near the Interstate 275 corridor, was also recognized as it recently finished millions of dollars in facility renovations and airfield rehab and its role in hosting extra operations in February for Super Bowl LV.