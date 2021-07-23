Gunpowder Milkshake: Cheerfully explosive
Mordant humor spices this cheerfully vicious caper. A title such as this one practically screams “guilty pleasure.”. Indeed, it’s a pleasure. Director/co-scripter Navot Papushado’s opulently stylish revenge/survival thriller is a total kick: the sort of high-octane B-movie that’ll be adored by fans of “Baby Driver” and Guy Ritchie’s early-career crime flicks. Papushado, production designer David Scheunemann and cinematographer Michael Seresin give this violent romp all manner of atmosphere: way-cool settings, exaggerated and cleverly distinct color palettes, and a degree of intensity that threatens to burst from the screen.www.davisenterprise.com
