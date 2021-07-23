Gunpowder Milkshake: Cheerfully explosive

Of all the Netflix movies to come out in the summer of 2021, few, if any, feature a group of actors more talented and well-known than the Gunpowder Milkshake cast. Navot Papushado’s action thriller about an assassin reconnecting with her estranged mother while also protecting a young girl has everyone from Karen Gillan to Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh to Angela Bassett, and then some. But after watching the action-packed thrill-ride with more twists and turns than some can handle, you are probably wondering where you’ve seen the members of the cast before.