Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Gunpowder Milkshake: Cheerfully explosive

By Derrick Bang
Davis Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMordant humor spices this cheerfully vicious caper. A title such as this one practically screams “guilty pleasure.”. Indeed, it’s a pleasure. Director/co-scripter Navot Papushado’s opulently stylish revenge/survival thriller is a total kick: the sort of high-octane B-movie that’ll be adored by fans of “Baby Driver” and Guy Ritchie’s early-career crime flicks. Papushado, production designer David Scheunemann and cinematographer Michael Seresin give this violent romp all manner of atmosphere: way-cool settings, exaggerated and cleverly distinct color palettes, and a degree of intensity that threatens to burst from the screen.

www.davisenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Ineson
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Carla Gugino
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milkshakes#Russian#Yankee#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jean Smart Joins Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's All-Star Babylon Cast

Jean Smart is set to join the ever-expanding cast of Damien Chazelle's next feature, Babylon. The cast already includes an unbelievable amount of talent including Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood), Olivia Wilde (director of Booksmart), Toby Maguire (Spider-Man), Spike Jonze (director of Being John Malkovich), Diego Calva (Te prometo anarquía), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Flea (Baby Driver), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Lukas Haas (Inception), Eric Roberts (The Expendables), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Damon Gupton (Whiplash). Whew!
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Karen Gillen, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino Talk About Their Work on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

The stars of the over-the-top action movie talk about learning new stunts and bonding with each other on set. In the new Netflix movie ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Karen Gillen (‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Jumanji’) stars as Sam, a contract killer that has been betrayed by the very syndicate she works for. Searching for refuge with a young witness, played Chloe Coleman (‘My Spy’), that she refuses to kill, Sam finds support in the form of a trio of librarians that curate a bit more than just books, and may know where Sam’s mother has disappeared to.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream tonight

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
MoviesCollider

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Director Navot Papushado on Giving Each Character Their Own Individuality and Color Scheme

With Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with director Navot Papushado’s about making his action-packed and violent thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Chloe Coleman, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.
MoviesA.V. Club

Karen Gillan answers all our dumb questions about Gunpowder Milkshake

Note: This story contains spoilers for the movie Gunpowder Milkshake. You have been warned. If you spent your weekend watching Netflix’s new smash-em-up-and-stab-em Gunpowder Milkshake, then you may have come away from the film with a few questions. How, for instance, did regular people not just wander into that library and find guns? How in the world did Lena Headey’s Scarlet stay hidden for all those years? And why didn’t Sam just go hang out with her cool “aunts” rather than weird Nathan?
MoviesMovieWeb

Karen Gillan Wants Meryl Streep & Jennifer Lawrence for Gunpowder Milkshake 2

Gunpowder Milkshake star Karen Gillan has revealed which actresses she would love to add to a potential sequel, and she's aiming high. While Gunpowder Milkshake 2 has not yet been confirmed, Gillan cannot help but look forward to more zany action antics, and hopes that the likes of Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence and Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert could be persuaded to join the mayhem.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Gunpowder Milkshake: What The Fans Are Saying About Karen Gillan's Netflix Action Movie

Even before the global pandemic shifted a lot of new movies to streaming services, Netflix was building a respectable library of original content. While it used to be that original streaming films were smaller projects with lesser-known names, you're now just as likely to find an A-list star, or several of them, headlining a movie for the company that is still the top name in the industry. People looking for an action movie fix this past week have had an impressive-looking, if slightly ridiculously titled, option in Gunpowder Milkshake, starring Karen Gillan.
MLBPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Of all the Netflix movies to come out in the summer of 2021, few, if any, feature a group of actors more talented and well-known than the Gunpowder Milkshake cast. Navot Papushado’s action thriller about an assassin reconnecting with her estranged mother while also protecting a young girl has everyone from Karen Gillan to Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh to Angela Bassett, and then some. But after watching the action-packed thrill-ride with more twists and turns than some can handle, you are probably wondering where you’ve seen the members of the cast before.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

Female-centric Gunpowder Milkshake fizzles with story and action

If the past 20 years of movies have proven anything, it’s that plenty of women have shown the ability to carry an action film just as well as men can. They include Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Uma Thurman, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, and Marvel stars like Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, and Karen Gillan, all of whom owe a debt of gratitude toward Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton for paving the way.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tom Hanks Takes on His First-Ever Wes Anderson Movie

Tom Hanks has been given the secret knock to Wes Anderson's exclusive clubhouse. It's reported that the two-time Oscar winner will be off to Spain to share air with the quirky clique including Anderson alums Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody. While we know the film will be written and directed by Anderson, the plot is still tightly under wraps. Sources say the role "is small and could be cameo-like in nature."
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ fails to ‘Wick’ its way to delicious fun

It’s not hard to imagine the pitch meeting for “Gunpowder Milkshake,” a violent action thriller debuting this week on Netflix. Sure, it’s possible writer-director Navot Papushado never said that exact phrase to any studio executives, but that’s what the Israeli filmmaker’s latest effort is. And, hey, that would be fine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy