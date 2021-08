The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief has named Mayela Macias to its board of directors. Macias is the founder and CEO of Clear Solutions Consulting Services and has more than 15 years of experience working in human resources, management and finance. She has a master’s degree in labor and employment law from Tulane University, an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso. She is a member of the Texas Society for Human Resource Management and serves as a district director. She is also president-elect of the Rotary Club of El Paso and is treasurer for the Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy.