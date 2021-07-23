Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Age 4 Will Reportedly Not Release Before 2023

By Gabe Gurwin
Gamespot
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know about you, but it's not 2022. Dragon Age fans may want to prepare themselves for a bit of a wait before they can dive back into the fantasy universe. BioWare's Dragon Age 4 is expected to arrive before its next Mass Effect game, given that it was announced a few years ago and the previous game in the series, Dragon Age Inquisition, is nearly seven years old. However, a new report says it will be at least two more years before we actually get to play the RPG.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Mass Effect#Dragon Age Inquisition#Venturebeat#Giant Bomb#Ea#Anthem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Rumour: Dragon Age 4 Is Coming In 2023

Today’s (July 22) EA Play Live July 2021 event had plenty of news regarding Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends, though Dragon Age 4 was notably absent, and according to journalist Jeff Grubb, he believes the game will be launching in 2023, with more news on it in 2022. Grubb tweeted...
LawVentureBeat

Blizzard lawsuit, Dead Space, Respawn, Dragon Age 4, and more | GB Decides 206

Working at Blizzard sounds like a challenge for women and minorities, and in some instances, it sounds like a nightmare. At least, those are the allegations in California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s Blizzard lawsuit. The crew discusses that on this episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. GamesBeat editors...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Why Dragon Age 4 wasn't at EA Play Live 2021

Dragon Age 4 may not have made an appearance at EA Play Live 2021, but a new report may have shed light on why - and when we'll get our hands on BioWare's highly-anticipated fantasy RPG. According to a report by GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, sources familiar with Dragon Age 4's...
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

When Does Dota: Dragon’s Blood Season 2 Release?

Hitting top viewership rankings with the release of Dota: Dragon’s Blood in March 2021, a second season for the Netflix Dota 2 anime is in the works. Upon its release on March 25, Dota: Dragon’s Blood was the top-ranked rising show on Netflix, according to Media Play News. Utilizing a combination of Western animation and anime, the series pays homage to past anime hits like Berserk while creating an updated look similar to the Netflix Castlevania series.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gives Release Date For Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has announced their next major release for August 2021. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. For the past month, Bleeding Cool has been showcasing previews of the cards from this upcoming set. Now, Bandai has announced the official release date for Dragon Ball Super: Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits. Whew, that's a mouthful. This new set will debut on Friday, August 13th, 2021 in participating stores.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Next Dragon Age Game Launches 2023 Sources Claim

“Sources familiar” with the next upcoming Dragon Age game have reportedly stated the game’s release date is set for 2023. While announced back in 2018, we have heard surprisingly little about the game. We did get a teaser trailer during The Game Awards 2020, and recent concept art revealed the return of the Antivan Crows. The recent EA Play live also had no sign of it, but Bioware had previously announced they would not be showing anything at that time.
TV Seriespsu.com

Rumor – Dragon Age Netflix Series Is In Development

According to a report on Giant Freakin Robot, streaming giant Netflix is actively working on a series based on BioWare’s hugely successful Dragon Age franchise. Right now there’s not much to go on, but the article speculates that the RPG nature of the series could offer new opportunities in regards to character development.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Age Of Empires 3' Expansion Pack 2021: Release Date, Features And More

An African-themed expansion pack for “Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition” was recently revealed by Xbox Game Studios, making this new entry the first DLC to come to the game in over a decade. The “African Royals” expansion will introduce two new civilizations to “Age of Empires 3”: the Ethiopians...
ComicsComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh to Release Replicas of Dragon Capture Jar and Pot of Riches

Yu-Gi-Oh is living its best life these days thanks to its revived trading card game, and fans are falling in line for the franchise. After all, the IP has seen some solid growth in light of anime's rising global popularity, and Bandai Namco isn't about to let that success go untapped. That is why some new replicas are on their way, and these two Yu-Gi-Oh pieces will be reaching for our wallets in the worst way.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Netflix Allegedly Looking To Tap BioWare’s Dragon Age For Next Adaptation

The folks over at Netflix are certainly taking video games seriously. Following the release of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the streaming giant’s official move into the gaming space, we have one more new development to share. A new Dragon Age TV series is supposedly in “active development” over at Netflix as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy