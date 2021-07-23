Dragon Age 4 Will Reportedly Not Release Before 2023

I don't know about you, but it's not 2022. Dragon Age fans may want to prepare themselves for a bit of a wait before they can dive back into the fantasy universe. BioWare's Dragon Age 4 is expected to arrive before its next Mass Effect game, given that it was announced a few years ago and the previous game in the series, Dragon Age Inquisition, is nearly seven years old. However, a new report says it will be at least two more years before we actually get to play the RPG.