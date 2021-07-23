Cancel
MLB

AP source: Mets acquire pitcher Rich Hill from Rays

By BEN WALKER
Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

The pitching-thin New York Mets have acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a...

www.sacbee.com

