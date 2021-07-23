100-Year-Old English Country House With Multiple Gardens Lists for £7.5 Million

PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 4510 N 36th Way, for $2,100,000 represented by Zhobin Jawanmardi. This chic home is an original creation with custom features and outstanding design elements. The open floor plan provides a city loft atmosphere with soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling picture windows that fill every room with natural sunlight and frame exquisite mountain views. The impressive kitchen has a huge work island, double ovens, subzero refrigerator plus a huge wine fridge. The gorgeous great room has a sleek fireplace, the office/den combo offers plenty of privacy. All the custom bedrooms and baths are phenomenal, including an exceptional master hideaway that has a very peaceful vibe. Beautiful wood flooring, exposed brick accents, custom lighting, pristine quartz and marble surfaces, high end fixtures and outstanding woodwork are a taste of the impressive finishes throughout.