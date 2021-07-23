Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

100-Year-Old English Country House With Multiple Gardens Lists for £7.5 Million

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA more than 6-acre English country estate recently hit the market with a guide price of £7.5 million (US$10.3 million). Located in the village of Crockham Hill in Kent, about 40 miles southeast of London, the property includes a seven-bedroom main house and a four-bedroom guest cottage, plus a summer house. It overlooks the High Weald of Kent, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty that’s marked for conservation by the U.K. government.

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Country House#Summer House#Old English#Kitchen Garden#Knight Frank#Oxted#Mansion Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside the stunning home of famed interior designer Gillian Khaw as she lists her light and spacious Bellevue Hill apartment for sale with a $4.5million price guide

Famed interior designer Gillian Khaw is auctioning off her stunning apartment in Sydney's Bellevue Hill. According to a report by realestate.com.au on Friday, Khaw is selling the four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment with a $4.5million price guide. The whole-floor apartment has plenty of room to move, with 214 square metres of internal...
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Hoarder house goes on the market so chock-a-block with rubbish it's too dangerous for prospective buyers to go inside - but there could be 'hidden treasures' among the garbage

A hoarder house is up for sale in one of Townsville's most high-demand suburbs - but it may come with a few hidden treasures. Listed as being in 'very poor condition', prospective buyers are banned from inspecting the 1920's Queenslander due to safety concerns around the mountainous stack of items which fill the house.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

This unusual 'box' house hides a spectacular retreat - complete with a magnesium swimming pool that's like having a private hot spring in your own backyard

A modern mansion on the Victorian coast contains a 'rejuvenating' magnesium swimming pool that's been likened to having a private hot spring in your own backyard. The avant garde five-bedroom in Fingal, on the Mornington Peninsula, 99 kilometres south of Melbourne, offers prospective buyers the chance to live in the 'lap of luxury' - provided you have at least $2million to spare.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Custom-Built Florida Mansion, Complete With Furnishings, Lists for $14.8 Million

A lakeside estate in Florida with more than 12,400 square feet of living space listed last week for $14.8 million. The six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom Boca Raton home sits on an acre of land in a gated community with 24-hour security. Overlooking the lake, the residence was custom built for Florida businessman Ken Rosen and his wife, Lisa, in 2007, according to John Poletto of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. He shares the listing with Mark Nestler, also of ONE Sotheby’s.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Zhobin Jawanmardi of Launch Real Estate Sells Custom Contemporary Home for $2.1 Million

PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 4510 N 36th Way, for $2,100,000 represented by Zhobin Jawanmardi. This chic home is an original creation with custom features and outstanding design elements. The open floor plan provides a city loft atmosphere with soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling picture windows that fill every room with natural sunlight and frame exquisite mountain views. The impressive kitchen has a huge work island, double ovens, subzero refrigerator plus a huge wine fridge. The gorgeous great room has a sleek fireplace, the office/den combo offers plenty of privacy. All the custom bedrooms and baths are phenomenal, including an exceptional master hideaway that has a very peaceful vibe. Beautiful wood flooring, exposed brick accents, custom lighting, pristine quartz and marble surfaces, high end fixtures and outstanding woodwork are a taste of the impressive finishes throughout.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

California Home With Wellness Focus Set to List for Nearly $24 Million

A newly constructed 13,500-square-foot Los Angeles home that’s surrounded by natural elements is set to list this week for $23.95 million, Mansion Global has learned. Located in Santa Monica, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom residence was built with wellness in mind. It includes a collection of spa-worthy amenities, such as an a meditation platform surrounded by water, an aromatherapy steam shower, an illuminated Himalayan salt wall and a massage therapy room, according to the listing from Andy Ardila and David Costello from ACT Compass and Cindy Ambuehl from the Cindy Ambuehl Group at Compass.
Golfmansionglobal.com

Yard House Sport Bar Founder Selling Lavish California Desert Home

Steele Platt, founder of national sports bar chain Yard House, is selling this five-bedroom home in La Quinta California’s exclusive Madison Club development—where neighbors include an array of celebrities and business leaders, according to listing agent Valery Neuman of Compass. “It’s a very elite group in a smaller community with...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Paradise FOUND! Four friends buy 100-year-old mansion in Sri Lanka for £315,000 and spend four years revamping it to create ultimate holiday home

Four friends bought a crumbling 100-year-old mansion in Sri Lanka for £315,000 and have spent four years transforming it into a luxury villa. When the property caught the attention of interior designer Dean Sharpe in 2010 there was a tree growing through the roof, bats living in the rafters, termites eating the plaster and tiles falling off the kitchen walls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy