Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Overdue book returned to British library after 63 years

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQnp4_0b63UzHK00

July 23 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned in the mail after 63 years with a note saying, "better late than never."

Newcastle Libraries shared a photo on Facebook showing the copy of Darrell Huff's How to Lie with Statistics that arrived in the mail after being checked out from the Central Library 63 years earlier.

Library officials said the book was accompanied with an anonymous note reading: "Better late than never! Apologies for the late return!"

Library Manager David Hepworth said the person who returned the overdue book did not identify themselves.

"They may have been worried about us sending them a bill," he told the BBC.

Officials said the book would have accumulated $4,722.52 in fines at the current rate, if fees weren't capped at about $20.

Hepworth said the person would have had to dodge other collection efforts in the decade after it was checked out.

"In those days, even up to the 70s, there was a library officer who would visit people's houses to get books back," Hepworth said. "Clearly we don't do that anymore."

Hepworth said the library is hoping the person who returned the book will come forward and identify themselves. He said officials do not want to collect any fines, but they want to reward the person with some free books from in-house publishing company Tyne Bridge.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
153K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Library#Central Library#Publishing Company#Uk#Newcastle Libraries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
Related
Mount Vernon, WASkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Enjoyed return to MV library

For the first time in over a year-and-a-half, I had the privilege of meeting up with the Mount Vernon City Library. I observed the colorful new ambiance — that first impression of the bright yellow pathway had my attention. Then inside the door, well, it was just love at first...
Lima, OHLima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

Wren’s closest friend, her anchor since childhood, is dead. Stewart Beasley. Gone. She can’t quite believe it and she definitely can’t bring herself to Google what causes an aneurysm. Instead of weeping or facing reality, Wren has been dreaming up the perfect funeral plans, memorial buffets, and processional songs for everyone from the corner bodega owner to her parents (none of whom show signs of imminent demise).
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff library branch plans book sale

The Tehama County Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Red Bluff location, 1-4 p.m. July 26-30. The sale will remain open to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28. Many of the books will be reduced to 25 cents each. The sale is not only to raise funds but an effort to empty the book room shelves so book donations can again be accepted from the public.
EntertainmentDesign Week

British Library seeks designer for £100,000 branding project

The library requires an identity for a new initiative, which looks to create a “single digital presence” for public libraries across the UK. The British Library is looking for a design team to brand its new digital platform, which aims to unite the UK’s public libraries in one place. Supported...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

New library books

The following books on space science and technology are newly available through the Allen County Public Library. “The Burning Blue: The Untold Story of Christa McAuliffe and NASA's Challenger Disaster” by Kevin Cook. Infused with drama, immediacy and compelling characters, 35 years after NASA's revitalization program ended tragically with the...
Portsmouth, OHPortsmouth Times

Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688. Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky – Kate Reese is a single...
Burlington, COburlington-record.com

Virtual book launching at library Wednesday morning

The Burlington Public Library is hosting its first ever virtual book launching Wednesday morning at 10. The book is entitled Still Crazy, by Judy Prescott Marshall. It is the story of a loving, strong and passionate wife who discovers a handwritten note that has the power to either destroy her or make her stronger yet.
Macedon, NYFingerLakes1

Book sale July 24th at Macedon Library

The Friends of Macedon Public Library will host a used book sale at the Macedon Library from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24th. Prices for books range between .25 and $2. All proceeds will be going towards programs the library holds with their limited budget. Past programs...
Books & LiteratureThe Post and Courier

Little Free Libraries: Take a book, share a book

When you need a book to read, Little Free Libraries offer a convenient spot due to their easy access and great selection. The book-sharing boxes are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and are freely accessible to all, removing barriers to book access. You can find them...
Bethlehem, CTprimepublishers.com

‘Lemonade’ Author to Discuss Book at Library

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Public Library will host author Susan Wheeler at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 at the library, 32 Main St. South. Ms. Wheeler wrote “The Lemonade Diet: How to Persist, Preserve and Make Lemonade when Life Hands you Lemons.”. Ms. Wheeler will discuss the book, which follows...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

LIBRARY NEWS: Friends of the Library Book Sale Next Week

We hope you will attend the Friends of the Library book sale August 5-7 at the PLPOA Clubhouse. Thursday at 6pm is the annual membership meeting and advance sale for Friends of the Library. The sale opens to the public Friday from 10am – 4pm and Saturday from 9am – noon.
Fairfield, CTConnecticut Post

Community news: Pequot Library book sale returns and more

Naomi Rosen, a high school student in Fairfield, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship to study Chinese, (Mandarin), for six weeks this summer. The program is part of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. It promotes critical...
Public HealthNews 12

Pequot Library book sale returns following pandemic cancellation

The highly anticipated summer book sale at the Pequot Library in Southport kicked off its first day Friday. It was canceled last year during the height of the pandemic. The five-day event features the sale of nearly 100,000 used books displayed underneath two giant circus-sized tents on the front lawn and in the parking lot of the Pequot Library.
Books & LiteratureRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Libraries offer more than just books these days

The evolution of the local library has been something to behold. Time was libraries were buildings which contained books and not much else. You went in, quietly, and chose from fiction, non-fiction, biography and reference. Those reference books, encyclopedias and such, were not to be taken out. In those days...
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Genealogy is a very popular topic with patrons of McIntosh Memorial Library. For that reason, we are looking forward to hosting a program next week titled, “Immigration from Norway to Wisconsin.” The program will be held Tuesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. A link to the program can be found on the Viroqua Library Facebook page or website. The guest speaker will be International Genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway.
Books & LiteratureGrant County News

Why shelving books is important for libraries

Why are librarians so particular about shelving books in a certain way?. Shelving and straightening books correctly, though less-than-glamorous, is incredibly important for a good number of reasons. Here are three of them. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE...
Danville, ILNewsbug.info

Danville Library Foundation Used Book Sale returns during week-long activities

DANVILLE, IL.- The Danville Library Foundation, will finally see the return of the Used Book Sale Thursday August 5-7.The hours are still being fine-tuned as it will be part of a much larger week of events, anchored by the Library’s anticipated “Kai-Con” weekend. “The last scheduled book sale, set for March, was canceled by COVID; literally that week” states Executive Director, Peter Blackmon. “We struggled with the question of its return for quite some time while the inventory continued to grow. We decided to do something bigger than we’ve done in the past.” The Sale intends to take place on the front lawn of the Library under a tent; within which, other events will be held. The pricing on books is also proposing to change; asking for donations in lieu of fixed pricing. “Whatever you feel is a fair donation for the books you take, that’s the price.” Blackmon adds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy