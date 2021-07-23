Cancel
POTUS

Trump ally Thomas Barrack, accused of illegally lobbying UAE, reaches $250M bail deal with prosecutors

By Barnini Chakraborty
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cp0xT_0b63UlAO00


Thomas Barrack , the billionaire businessman and ally of former President Donald Trump charged with illegally lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, will be released from a California jail on Friday after his lawyers secured a $250 million bail agreement with federal prosecutors.

Under the deal, Barrack must wear a GPS location monitoring device, limit travel to parts of New York and Southern California, adhere to a curfew, and not transfer any funds overseas. His $250 million bond was secured by $5 million in cash.

Prosecutors had initially argued that Barrack, 74, who has been behind bars since his arrest on Tuesday, was a flight risk and should be denied bail. Barrack, who chaired Trump's inaugural fund, is accused of working on behalf of the UAE to sway Trump's foreign policy agenda, according to a seven-count felony indictment unsealed in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors accused him of using his yearslong friendship with Trump to get language inserted into the then-candidate's 2016 energy speech about the importance of working with "our Gulf allies."

BURISMA-LINKED DEMOCRATIC FIRM UNDER DOJ INVESTIGATION FOR ILLEGAL FOREIGN LOBBYING: REPORT

According to the 45-page indictment, Barrack was also asked by the UAE for information on Trump's top picks to lead the State Department , the CIA , and the Defense Department . He has also been accused of arranging a phone call between Trump and a top UAE official in 2017.

Barrack has also been charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal law enforcement officials during a 2019 interview about his involvement with the wealthy Persian Gulf nation.

Following his arrest, Barrack's spokesman released a statement that read: "Mr. Barrack has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset. He is not guilty and will be pleading not guilty."

Barrack is scheduled to appear in a Brooklyn courthouse on Monday, where he will be arraigned.

Barrack founded Colony Capital in 1991. The telecommunications infrastructure-focused private equity firm has since been rebranded as DigitalBridge Group. Barrack stepped down as chief executive in 2020.

On Friday, Falcon Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company backed by Barrack, withdrew its application for an initial public offering. In March, the New York-based SPAC filed for a $250 million IPO .

Also indicted and arrested Tuesday in the UAE scandal was Barrack's employee, Matthew Grimes, and Rashid Alshahhi, a UAE citizen who lived in California until the FBI interviewed him about the case in 2018. He fled the country three days later.

