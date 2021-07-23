Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Firewall between Hunter Biden and prospective art buyers won't be breached by gallery events, White House insists

By Katherine Doyle
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29W5Aq_0b63Ufs200


Hunter Biden will promote his artwork at bicoastal gallery events but won't meet with prospective buyers, the White House said, creating a firewall ethics experts say is highly porous and susceptible to graft.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the arrangement Friday, arguing neither they nor the president's son will know who buys the work.

"The selling of his art will all happen through the gallerist, and the names and individuals will be kept confidential," Psaki said when asked how the administration could guarantee the buyers' privacy. "He will not know, we will not know who purchases his art."

ETHICS EXPERTS CONCERNED ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN'S ART SHOW

Georges Berges Gallery announced shows in Los Angeles and New York City later this year to promote Biden's paintings, telling CBS, “He’s looking forward to it. It is like someone debuting in the world. And of course, he will be there.”

Pieces could fetch up to $500,000, according to the gallery's estimates.

Despite attending the events, Biden would not be glad-handing with art buyers, Psaki said.

"[Hunter Biden] is attending gallery events that had been prior planned and announced. Those [sales] discussions will be happening with the gallerist, but that is different than meeting with prospective buyers," she added.

Art world insiders and ethics experts have panned the arrangement, charging it amounts to thinly veiled corruption.

"To those saying it’s fine that Hunter Biden shows his generic decorative zombie-abstraction art at a commercial gallery & sells it: Imagine if Donald Trump Jr (coke addict) made little watercolors like these & sold them at an iffy commercial gallery for upwards of $150,000," tweeted Jerry Saltz, senior art critic at New York Magazine .

He added: "Now imagine all the foreign agents, fishy businessmen, lobbyists, politicos buying the work & back room deals. The potential for conflict of interest is enormous & dangerous."

Instead, Saltz proposed Biden follow the footsteps of former President George W. Bush to "make your work; show it at a non-profit; no sales."

Obama ethics czar Walter Shaub told CBS the White House seemed to be “outsourcing government ethics” to the gallery.

"Is Hunter Biden going to walk around the art show with a blindfold on?" said Shaub, former director of Office of Government Ethics. "It just goes to show you the focus isn't on government ethics. It's just showing the child of a president can cash in on the presidency."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The White House has rejected the criticism repeatedly, stating the administration adheres to the "highest ethical standards."

“The president has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family’s commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example,” the White House said in a statement this month.

Comments / 16

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
120K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Donald Trump Jr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Fine Art#The White House#Berges Gallery#Cbs#New York Magazine#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Ethics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
EntertainmentPosted by
ARTnews

‘Vessel’ Closes After Fourth Suicide, Hunter Biden Talks Art, and More: Morning Links for July 30, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ANOTHER TRAGEDY AT THE VESSEL. On Thursday, a teenager jumped to his death from Thomas Heatherwick‘s giant Manhattan sculpture while visiting with family, the New York Daily News reports. It is the fourth suicide at the structure, which adopted new safety measures earlier this year. “We thought we did everything that would really prevent this,” Stephen Ross, the work’s developer, told the Daily Beast. Lowell Kern, chair of Community Board 4, told the website that “is just not true. They could have raised the height of the barriers, and that would have prevented this tragedy.” The attraction will be closed, Ross said, while staffers decide whether to reopen it. In other Heatherwick news, the designer said he is not working on a U.K. Covid memorial . Recent reports had him meeting with officials about such a project. In a statement obtained by Dezeen, his studio said, “As designers who have experience creating moments of national significance, we were approached in an advisory capacity.”
EntertainmentNevada Appeal

Guy Farmer: Hunter Biden’s secret art sale

Why would anyone pay as much as $500,000 for a painting by a previously unknown American artist named Hunter Biden? Mainstream media aren't asking that question, so I will. A New York art gallery owner will auction off Hunter's artwork to anonymous buyers for prices expected to range from $70,000 to $500,000. But again, why would anyone pay that kind of money for paintings by someone who produces his works by blowing paint through a straw? I'll avoid further comment except to note that the president's 51-year-old son is a recovering drug addict.
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Former White House Doctor Says Biden 'Has Completely Lost It,’ Would Resign

Former White House physician and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, predicted that President Joe Biden may either step down from the presidency or be forced to resign in the near future, following criticism of Biden’s reported difficulties in providing clear answers in a recent media briefing. Jackson, who represents Texas's...
Visual Arttalesbuzz.com

Hunter Biden to people who think his art is overpriced: ‘F–k ’em’

Hunter Biden has two words for those who think his artwork is overpriced: “F–k ’em.”. Eleven paintings by the President’s son are being shown by the George Bergès Gallery, which has estimated the work at a whopping $75,000 to $500,000. According to the Washington Post, White House officials helped draft...
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Mike Waltz bill would shut down Hunter Biden art career

The congressman questions Biden's artistic chops, buyer intent. The art world has found a seemingly unlikely superstar of late in presidential son Hunter Biden, whose work commands up to $500,000 a piece. But a new bill from a Republican Congressman could destroy the market for Biden’s work going forward. The...
POTUSFox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Waltz Introduces the PAINTER Act Because of Hunter Biden

Much controversy surrounded President Joe Biden (D) and his son Hunter Biden over alleged incidents where Hunter was accused of profiting off of his father’s influence. In response, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) has introduced the Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives (PAINTER) Act. The bill would “require the President and Vice President of the United States to report the same financial disclosure information of their non-dependent children as currently required for their spouse and dependent children under Section 102(e) of the Ethics in Government Act.”

Comments / 16

Community Policy