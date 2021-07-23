Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL COOS COUNTY At 335 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dixville, or 8 miles southeast of Colebrook, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colebrook, Errol, Dixville, Columbia, Dummer and Stark. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0