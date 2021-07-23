Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catron County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, creeks, streams, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms over Whitewater Baldy and the western slopes in southern Catron county. This will cause arroyo, creek and small stream flooding in drainages along the west slopes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southern Catron County

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Catron County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#13 37 00#Doppler#Whitewater Baldy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy