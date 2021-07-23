Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, creeks, streams, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms over Whitewater Baldy and the western slopes in southern Catron county. This will cause arroyo, creek and small stream flooding in drainages along the west slopes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southern Catron County