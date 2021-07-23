Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK AND EAST CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 334 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wytopitlock, or 15 miles west of Danforth, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Wytopitlock, Reed Plantation, Lincoln Township, Lee, Mattawamkeag, Winn, Woodville, Prentiss, Kingman, Reed, Carroll, Macwahoc, Bancroft, Drew Plantation and Molunkus. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodville, ME
City
Mattawamkeag, ME
City
Bancroft, ME
City
Kingman, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, ME
City
Washington, ME
City
Prentiss, ME
City
Danforth, ME
County
Penobscot County, ME
City
Springfield, ME
City
Winn, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#16 45 00#Reed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy