Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK AND EAST CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 334 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wytopitlock, or 15 miles west of Danforth, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Wytopitlock, Reed Plantation, Lincoln Township, Lee, Mattawamkeag, Winn, Woodville, Prentiss, Kingman, Reed, Carroll, Macwahoc, Bancroft, Drew Plantation and Molunkus. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.alerts.weather.gov
