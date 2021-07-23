Cancel
Jones County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Monroe by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jones; Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 335 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Jarrell Plantation, or 10 miles west of Gray. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Heavy rain. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Plant Scherer, Jarrell Plantation and Dames Ferry. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.

Comments / 0

