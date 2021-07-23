Cancel
Schuyler County, NY

Schuyler Public Health, Sheriff’s Office to Hold “Thank You” Event for Residents Wednesday

By Lucas Day
Two Schuyler County agencies want to say “thank you” to the residents they serve with an event on the County Courthouse Lawn. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and Public Health are inviting residents to stop by the courthouse lawn on Wednesday for free hot dogs, cookies, and bottled water as a way to say thank you for the community support, especially during the last year. Public Health will also have COVID vaccine on hand for anyone that might be interested.

