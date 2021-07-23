Does Blue Cheese Really Trigger Headaches?

It could be. Cold drinks, alcohol, caffeine withdrawal, hunger, and certain food additives -- all these things can cause the blood vessels in your brain to swell and press on the surrounding nerves. (This is the same way migraines cause head pain.) You sip a frozen drink too fast, and your temples throb unbearably for the next ten seconds. You have a few more cocktails than usual on Friday night and wake up on Saturday feeling as if your brain might explode. Or you're too busy to pick up a coffee one morning, and by lunch your head is pounding. In some cases, it's easy to trace the source of your suffering to a night of excess or a missed latte. But other times it's not so obvious. Some people get headaches if they skip a meal; others may be sensitive to nitrites (preservatives found in such processed foods as hot dogs) or MSG (monosodium glutamate, a flavor-enhancer often used in Chinese restaurants).