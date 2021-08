Who knew there were so many different kinds of pans? While springform pans are often considered a kind of cheesecake pan, they're technically different. Whether you're making cupcakes, an ice cream cake, or other sweet goodies, you've got to use the right tool for the job. Parchment paper is a staple, but it's also important to have inch round cake pans, oven-safe nonstick bakeware, a non-stick surface, a water bath, and maybe even an inch springform pan, depending on what you're whipping up. If you're going to use one of these pans to make baked goods like your favorite cheesecake recipe, it's important to know the difference.