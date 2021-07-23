Cancel
JPMorgan to double advisors as Wall Street vies for wealthy clients

By Jenny Surane, Anders Melin
Financial-Planning.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to more than double the advisors in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients. The bank aims to hire more than 500 advisors in coming years, bringing its total in...

