JPMorgan to double advisors as Wall Street vies for wealthy clients

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Tired of sky-high prices and losing out in bidding wars, some buyers are giving up and putting their house hunt on hold," said Steven Kurutz at The New York Times. The first house on which Utah residents Rob Ettaro and his girlfriend, Kaliana Veros, made an offer was listed at $479,000; they made an offer $6,000 above asking. On the second one, they offered $60,000 over the asking price — competing with 53 other offers. Still another offer, $35,000 over asking, "no repairs, as is" got no answer at all. After 14 failed tries, they are now sitting out the market. The increase in buyers pausing their searches is finally cooling some prices. In the Austin metro area, where prices have gone up a stunning 43.9 percent in one year, one broker says, "The market is starting to stabilize. Not normalize. Stabilize."