A security guard who knifed cats to death in a string of night-time attacks has been jailed for more than five years.Steve Bouquet, 54, stabbed 16 cats between October 2018 and May 2019 during a spree in Brighton.He was only stopped when he was finally captured on CCTV set up by an owner of a dead cat.Bouquet, dubbed the “Brighton cat killer”, was convicted last month of 16 offences of criminal damage in relation to the cats, and possession of a knife.Nine cats – Hendrix, Tommy, Hannah, Alan, Nancy, Gizmo, Kyo, Ollie and Cosmo – were killed while another...