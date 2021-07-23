Cancel
Korean Dynasty Drama Series ‘American Seoul’ From Lana Cho In The Works At Hulu

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EXCLUSIVE: Lana Cho, who is adapting Maurene Goo’s YA novel Somewhere Only We Know as a feature for Netflix, is doubling down on Korean stories, securing a script sale with streamer Hulu for soapy drama American Seoul. The hourlong drama is about a young Korean-American adoptee who moves to Seoul...

deadline.com

Deadline

Deadline

