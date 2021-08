This is the week that "Masters of the Universe" franchise fans have been waiting for, the week when Mattel Television, Netflix, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation comes storming on to streaming screens after months of promises, previews, and a whole lot more. To start the week off in proper "MOTU" fashion, the streamer released the official poster for the series- and let's just say that it's not exactly subtle and doesn't leave a ton for interpretation. What it does do is show you just how epic and MOTU-spanning the series is going to be. So get ready to get out your scorecards to see who made the cut as you check out the poster below: