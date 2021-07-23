Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breckenridge, TX

Jacqulin “Jackie” Cantrell Garrison

Posted by 
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge Texan
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Jacqulin (Jackie) Cantrell Garrison, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 88. Jackie was born on December 1, 1932, in Morgan Mill, Texas, to Lonnie Lee and Edna Esther (Gold) Cantrell. She completed her undergraduate degree at Hardin Simmons University and later her master’s degree at Eastern New Mexico University. On May 23, 1955, she married James (Jim) Oliver Garrison in Bluff Dale, Texas. They raised one daughter, Jamie. She spent thirty-seven and a half years with Clovis Municipal Schools.

breckenridgetexan.com

Comments / 0

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
378
Followers
767
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Mill, TX
State
Texas State
City
Breckenridge, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Frisco, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Oklahoma State
City
Bluff Dale, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonnie Lee
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleaders#Hardin Simmons University#Clovis Municipal Schools#First Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Breckenridge Texan

USAFR’s 457th Fighter Squadron to conduct F-16 training exercises over Breckenridge and other North Texas areas

The 301st Fighter Wing’s 457th Fighter Squadron from the U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth will be conducting increased training exercises next month in VR-118, a local military training route, in the north Texas vicinity of Breckenridge, Mineral Wells and Possum Kingdom Lake, according to a news release from the base.
PoliticsPosted by
Breckenridge Texan

Rep. Glenn Rogers discusses ‘Fixin’ the grid’

When the 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January, it was predicted the session would look dramatically different than any in Texas history. Due to the Capitol pandemic response, there were many opinions about how the pandemic-restricted session would unfold. Some even stated the Legislature might convene briefly to fulfill their one Constitutional requirement – passing of a balanced budget – and then adjourn.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Girl Scouts deliver donated cookies to Hometown Heroes

A lot of things changed over the past year as people all over the world, including Breckenridge, Texas, learned to deal with consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the restrictions and precautions in place, a couple of things continued on, giving us a touchstone of normalcy: (1) Breckenridge’s local Girl Scout Troop 8356 still sold cookies, and (2) the girls did everything they could to make sure the community’s heroes were honored.

Comments / 0

Community Policy