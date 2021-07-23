Jacqulin “Jackie” Cantrell Garrison
On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Jacqulin (Jackie) Cantrell Garrison, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 88. Jackie was born on December 1, 1932, in Morgan Mill, Texas, to Lonnie Lee and Edna Esther (Gold) Cantrell. She completed her undergraduate degree at Hardin Simmons University and later her master’s degree at Eastern New Mexico University. On May 23, 1955, she married James (Jim) Oliver Garrison in Bluff Dale, Texas. They raised one daughter, Jamie. She spent thirty-seven and a half years with Clovis Municipal Schools.breckenridgetexan.com
