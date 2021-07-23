Reds place Nick Castellanos on the IL, recall Gutierrez and Lopez
The Cincinnati Reds announced five roster moves on Friday afternoon. The biggest one is that they placed outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 20th. He announced on Wednesday evening that he got a CT scan earlier in the day and it revealed a microfracture in his wrist that was suffered when he was hit by a pitcher. As of right now it’s still unknown how long Castellanos will be out. What is known is that it’s going to likely leave a big hole in the Reds lineup.www.redlegnation.com
