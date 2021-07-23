Cancel
Reds place Nick Castellanos on the IL, recall Gutierrez and Lopez

By Doug Gray
redlegnation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds announced five roster moves on Friday afternoon. The biggest one is that they placed outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 20th. He announced on Wednesday evening that he got a CT scan earlier in the day and it revealed a microfracture in his wrist that was suffered when he was hit by a pitcher. As of right now it’s still unknown how long Castellanos will be out. What is known is that it’s going to likely leave a big hole in the Reds lineup.

