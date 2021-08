TOKYO — One of the marquee events of the Games was held later Sunday – the first 100-meter dash without Usain Bolt since 2004. Bolt won the 100 in the past three Olympics. The fastest time over the three heats came from Su Bingtian of China, an indoor specialist who was the first man from his country to break 10 seconds. Su ran the third heat in an Asian record 9.83 seconds, finishing a fraction ahead of American Ronnie Baker.