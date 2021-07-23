Cancel
Amazon Posts Job Listing for ‘Digital Currency and Blockchain’

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday Amazon published a job listing for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead. This position is with the company’s Payments Acceptance & Experience team. You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities.

#Product Marketing#Amazon Posts Job Listing#Digital Currency#Blockchain Product Lead#Amazon Blockchain#Distributed Ledger
