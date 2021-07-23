Cancel
Rocky River, OH

Rocky River police urge residents to lock vehicles: 'That's why you pay high taxes'

 9 days ago

(Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(ROCKY RIVER, Ohio) Rocky River police are urging Northeast Ohio residents to lock their car doors after officers found an unlocked car on Wednesday that had been stolen from Cleveland-area suburbs.

When local officers arrived at a Rocky River residence to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle, they learned that a neighbor three houses down had a car that had recently been entered while unlocked, according to 19 News.

"We politely ask you to do us two favors; lock your homes and vehicles, and if you see something say something," the Rocky River Police Department said in response to the incidents, per News 5 Cleveland.

"You know the neighborhood you live in, you know the normal people and vehicles. If you see something out of place call us, we will come and check it out! Don’t worry about bugging us, we want to be bugged! That’s why you pay high taxes."

Authorities believe the people who have been entering unlocked cars are doing so with the intent to steal them because, in many cars, valuables have been left behind.

"There was no forced entry on either vehicle, and it appears these were crimes of opportunity," the RRPD added, according to 19 News.

In other news relating to unattended cars in Rocky River, Cleveland.com reports that officers responded on July 3 to a report of two children being left in a vehicle in a shopping plaza parking lot for at least 20 minutes.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the incident, though police have not released their names or specified their relationship to the juveniles left in the car. The children are currently in the custody of a family member.

