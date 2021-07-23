Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rene Russo Honors ‘Lethal Weapon’ Director Richard Donner: ‘He Made Me Believe I Could Do This’

By Brent Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDTPG_0b63MUpF00

In the summer of 1992,  “ Lethal Weapon 3 ” was dominating the box office, but audiences didn’t leave the theater talking about the outrageous stunts or Mel Gibson and Danny Glover’s buddy act. Rather, it was Rene Russo , a model-turned actress with a few minor roles in films like “Major League,” who stole the movie right out from under her A-list co-stars. Her turn as Sergeant Lorna Cole, a tough-talking internal affairs agent, fully capable of dodging bullets and kicking the crap out of the bad guys, was a breath of fresh air at a time when action movies were male-dominated affairs.

Russo, who’d go on to star in notable hits like “In the Line of Fire” and “Get Shorty” over the ensuing decade, credits director Richard Donner with taking a chance on the acting newcomer, whose resume initially made him hesitant to give her the gig. Donner died July 5 at the age of 91. In addition to the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, he also directed “Superman,” “The Omen,” and “Maverick.” At the time of his death, Russo reveals, he planned to make a fifth film in the “Lethal Weapon” series and was trying to convince her to dust off Cole’s badge for one more run.

Russo shared several of her memories of Donner with Variety. They have been edited and condensed for clarity:

He gave me a shot early on in my career, but it almost didn’t happen. My agent was fighting to get me in to read for ‘Lethal Weapon 3’ and he didn’t want to see me. He’d heard that I was a model and blah, blah, blah. So when I got the interview, I was worried because I knew he didn’t really want to talk to me, and I’m already insecure. I didn’t want to go, but I went and I was so nervous.

He was bigger than life, but he was so kind and so easy that it wasn’t intimidating. He had a gentle spirit and this sense of humor that put you at ease. He then called me back to read with Mel. And he told me ‘you remind me of my wife. You’re a lot like [producer] Lauren [Schuler Donner]. And I thought, that might be a good thing.

I walked on the set the first day. It was a scene where I’m at police headquarters and I’m annoyed with Mel and Danny. I was so nervous that the first scene, I kid you not, I blew my lines four times in a row. Once is like uncomfortable. Four times is beyond humiliation. But Dick just laughed and got me through it. He made me believe I could do this.

He had a booming voice and couldn’t remember anyone’s name ever. So he called everyone kid. He was kind of the dad on the set. He was there to get the job done and knew exactly what he wanted but you could have fun.

It was not an easy shoot for me because the physicality was a lot. I was working with Cheryl Wheeler, who was the kickboxing champion of the world, and she would work out with me every day. I’m kind of a street girl, which I don’t think Dick expected. I can get angry really fast. That’s the Italian side of me. Honestly, I don’t think a lot of girls can say fuck you and mean it. But I can do that.

It was one of the first times that there was a real action part for a female. Back then women didn’t play a lot of cops. That’s changed now, but it was different then. My stunt double did a lot of the hard work, but I had to start a lot of those scenes. I can’t believe I did any of it. I look back and think if I did it today my arm would just snap the fuck off. There’s no way.

On the scene where we compared scars , we improvised a lot of that. We knew basically where the scars and bullet wounds were, because of the makeup, but Mel and I would sort of discuss what we were going to say before we shot it. I felt like we nailed it when we filmed it. Sometimes you go home and kick yourself, but that time, I knew it worked. We didn’t do too many takes. It was two takes maybe. Dick gave you a lot of freedom to experiment which is why his movies are so good. Those are the best directors. They get you to play. He’d start off and say ‘do whatever’ or ‘when you’re ready.’ He didn’t say ‘action.’ And then he’d sort of get in there and cut things gradually and hone in on what was working.

Dick loved practical jokes. Dick and Mel brought in a marching band for my birthday. Another time, I cut my eye off-set and I opened up a box and there was a steak in it. He allowed for that kind of fun.

It’s rare that someone is so kind and so talented, but he was both. He could see into someone’s spirit and understand what your issues were and help nurture you and get you to use it in your performance as well. By the time I came back for ‘Lethal Weapon 4,’ I didn’t have the old nerves. I just remember laughing a lot.

He was interested in doing ‘Lethal Weapon 5,’ and I spoke to him about six months ago and they were working hard on it. It would have been amazing to work with him. I said to him, ‘if you think I’m doing any of the moves that I did back then, come watch me try to get out of my car.’ I was clear that I was not going to be doing any of those kicks again. He said, ‘don’t worry, we’re going to make you captain of the police force on this one. You can sit behind a desk.’\

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Wheeler
Person
Rene Russo
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Danny Glover
Person
Richard Donner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lethal Weapon#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

Rising Romanian Talents Ready for an International Breakthrough

Nearly two decades since the birth of the Romanian New Wave catapulted filmmakers like Cristian Mungiu (“4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days”), Cristi Puiu (“Sieranevada”) and Corneliu Porumboiu (“The Whistlers”) onto the global stage, a fresh crop of rising talents is breathing new life into the country’s film industry. At...
TV & VideosVariety

Survey: What Consumers Overseas Want From Streaming Services

Contenders looking to break into the top tier of services in the streaming wars can only stay U.S.-only for so long. That’s why HBO Max started rolling out internationally in June. It’s also why Comcast CEO Brian Roberts reportedly recently discussed a potential streaming partnership with ViacomCBS management to help take Peacock international.
FootballVariety

‘Friday Night Lights’: 10 Episodes That Made Us Start Liking Football

Let’s be honest, the lives of the students in Dillon, Texas in “Fright Night Lights” were filled with a lot of loss, a few wins and way too many teen scandals. But that’s what made Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) such an inspiration, modern-day hero and, for many, a first crush. He was always there to nonchalantly and oh-so unenthusiastically push the kids to do — and to be — better.
MoviesMovieWeb

Lethal Weapon 5 Could Still Happen with Mel Gibson Directing Says Corey Feldman

The odds of Lethal Weapon 5 seemingly diminished following the passing of director Richard Donner. However, there still seems to be a chance that the sequel could happen with star Mel Gibson taking the reins. The first four Lethal Weapon movies, each of which co-starred Gibson alongside Danny Glover, were all directed by Donner. Prior to his death, Donner had said that he planned for Lethal Weapon 5 to serve as his final movie as a filmmaker.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Mel Gibson to take over Lethal Weapon 5 directing duties!?

Richard Donner’s recent passing left a question mark next to the production status of the long-gestating “Lethal Weapon 5”. Donner, along with series staples Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, had been developing the film – based on a script titled, fittingly, “Lethal Finale” – right up until the 91-year-old filmmaker’s passing. Donner, director of the three “Lethal Weapon” films, had planned to direct the film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And 10 Other Great Richard Donner Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some directors whose names alone are synonymous with adventure, thrills, and all other emotions we seek at the movies and I firmly believe that the late Richard Donner is such a filmmaker. The man who helped bring Superman to the big screen in one of the most cherished DC movies of all time, helmed all four action-packed installments of the Lethal Weapon movies, and directed many other undisputed classics passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 91. In honor of his lasting legacy, and we have compiled what we believe are the best Richard Donner movies with info on where they are streaming or available to rent online, starting with the movie that made the world believe a man could fly.
MoviesIslands Sounder

Director Richard Donner left his mark on Hollywood and the San Juans

Producer and director Richard Donner, who passed on July 5, left a lasting effect on both the cinema world and the San Juan Islands. Donner was born in the Bronx, New York, on April 24, 1930. The beginning of his long-lasting and influential career began in 1961 when he directed his first film titled “X-15,” which was about the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s rocket program. In 1968, he filmed “Salt and Pepper,” starring Rat Pack members Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford. Jerry Lewis of the Rat Pack also worked as a co-director for the film.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Jonathan Howard, Charlotte Kirk and Jamie Bamber set to star in Neil Marshall’s new horror-action-thriller

Jonathan Howard (Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World, Skylines, Warner Bros.’ Godzilla King of Monsters), Charlotte Kirk (The Reckoning, Warner Bros.’ Oceans Eight), and Jamie Bamber (UMC’s “Battlestar Galactica,” Cinemax’s “Strike Back,” 20th Century Fox’s Money) are set to star in the new horror-action-thriller The Lair written and directed by Neil Marshall (20th Century Fox’s Dog Soldiers, Lionsgate’s The Descent, The Reckoning, HBO’s “Game Of Thrones”). Additional cast announced includes Leon Ockenden (ITV’s “Mr Selfridge”), Mark Strepan (BBC Studios’ “New Blood”), Hadi Khanjanpour (HBO Max’s The Operative) Harry Taurasi (Showtime’s “The Borgias”), and newcomers Kibong Tanji and Troy Alexander.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Nine Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Learn more about the ‘Braveheart’ actor’s family, which consists of nine children, whom he had with three different women. Mel Gibson, 65, is has starred in a number of classic films throughout his nearly 40-year-long career. Most moviegoers probably think of him for leading roles in movies like 1995’s Braveheart (which he also directed) or as the director for films like 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge. Even with a prolific career, Mel has found plenty of time to have children and raise a family. His children range in age from 4 to their 40s. Learn more about the actor’s kids!
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Movieshanditv.com

Did Clint Eastwood play these movie roles before or after Rawhide?

While Clint Eastwood’s time on Rawhide isn’t the only reason he became a movie star, a certain spaghetti Western trilogy certainly helped as well, it was undoubtedly a huge part of it. After all, it’s hard to see him making the leap from bit parts in shows and uncredited roles in movies to A-list status without first appearing in living rooms across the country every week.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Mel Gibson: Meet the ‘Braveheart’ Star’s 9 Children

Mel Gibson has starred in numerous box-office movies throughout his nearly four-decade-long career. Although he’s devoted his life to acting in some of the world’s most well-known films, such as 1995’s Braveheart, he’s still been able to have a successful life off-screen. When he’s not directing or acting in movies,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Lisa Bonet Wasn't In The Cosby Show's Final Episode

"The Cosby Show" ran from 1984 to 1992 and was the biggest sitcom of its era. Fans flocked to their TVs on Thursday nights (this was long before DVRs and streaming services debuted) to watch the adventures of Cliff, Claire, Sondra, Denise, Theo, Vanessa, and Rudy Huxtable. We all watched the Huxtable kids grow up during eight seasons of "The Cosby Show."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Shemar Moore Says This Star Was His First Love

Shemar Moore has made hearts flutter for nearly three decades now, thanks to his charm and killer good looks. While he has had a few high-profile relationships over the years, many fans see him as something of an eternally eligible bachelor. However, there is one woman he dated whom he says really stole his heart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy