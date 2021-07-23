18th annual Rubber Duck Regatta begins duck sales today

DAYTON — Duck sales for the 18th Annual United Rehabilitation Services’ (URS) Rubber Duck Regatta, presented by Synchrony, begin today.

For a second year in a row, the Duck Drop will be held virtually at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on Friday, September 17. The gates are set to open at 7 p.m.

“The event will feature great prizes and the opportunity to generate essential funds to support programs for the individuals with disabilities that we serve,” event organizers said.

Those interested in the event are now able to adopt ducks for $5 or a Quack Pack (6 ducks for $25).

The Rubber Duck Regatta winners will be announced at the Dixie Twin Drive-In Finale Event and will be notified via phone or email.

Winners will be chosen via random draw on the computer.

For more information, you can visit the event’s website.

