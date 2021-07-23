As gun violence in King County soars, Seattle announces investments in community-based approaches

Officials are drawing attention to another pandemic impacting King County residents: gun violence. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released their quarterly shots fired report on Thursday, finding that 196 people have been the victims of gun violence in the first half of 2021 in King County. The number of fatal shootings (42 total) was up 48% over the four-year average, while nonfatal shooting victims (154 total) was up 65% over the same time period.