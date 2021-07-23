Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Torrance by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 13:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Torrance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES At 134 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Corona, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Lincoln and southeastern Torrance Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, NM
County
Lincoln County, NM
City
Lincoln, NM
County
Torrance County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy