Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Torrance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES At 134 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Corona, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Lincoln and southeastern Torrance Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH