Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

This Weekend: Watch Luca While Swimming!

By Matt Baume
The Stranger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat could be a more appropriate place to watch the movie Luca than in a large body of water? The Evergreen Community Aquatics Center will host a dive-in movie night this weekend, featuring the new animated Pixar film that is about two completely different things depending on whether you are heterosexual or queer. Anyone age 10 and up is welcome, and a reservation is required — it’s like the Arclight, but wet. This is the start of a summer Disney-movie series that will include The Incredibles 2 and Cruella; why Finding Nemo, The Thirteenth Year, or Ponyo aren’t on the agenda is a mystery for the ages. Keep your eyes peeled for sea monsters!

www.thestranger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Arclight#Disney#Nemo#Ponyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
Related
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

Exclusive: Watch the ‘Luca’ Cast Explain Why Kids Are Bad at Friendship

When you’re very young, all you want is friends, but getting best friends for kids is very hard. People tend not to notice this until they’re much older. And if you’re a parent, you notice it a lot. Young children struggle to be good friends. And while its nice to model good behavior for children in various kids’ shows and movies, it’s also nice when a movie or show kind of just tells it like it is.
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Delicious Disney treats to enjoy while watching the Jungle Cruise

With Jungle Cruise available on Disney+, the family can watch together and enjoy sone delicious Disney treats straight from their kitchen. Although the Dwayne Johnson led adventure might be slightly different than the witty skipper’s ride at Disney Parks, both options leave people smiling from that taste of Disney magic. And, both Jungle Cruise experiences can be paired with a Dole Whip.
TravelWDW News Today

RUMOR: Full List of “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection” Gold Statues Revealed for Walt Disney World

For Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary and “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”, 50 classic Disney characters will be displayed as gold statues throughout all four theme parks. Over the past few weeks, Disney has been releasing concept art and renderings of these statues, revealing some of the characters that will be displayed. We pieced together the clues from various pieces of art released thus far to figure out exactly who the Disney Fab 50 will be. Check out the full speculative list below:
Depoe Bay, ORNewport News-Times

Summer Whale Watch Weekend set in Depoe Bay

The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society (ACS) is hosting its ninth annual Summer Whale Watch Weekend on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Boiler Bay State Park in Depoe Bay. ACS volunteer members and certified naturalists will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day to help people watch for whales and other wildlife, as well as provide information on whales, dolphins, porpoises and their habitats. This family friendly event is free, open to the public and fun for all ages.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Darin & Brooke Aldridge, “Once in a While”

In Their Words: “Shane Nicholson’s writing has always showcased such meaning and depth, yet its simplicity always tells a story that we feel is so relatable to everyone. In every aspect of our music our hope is that it makes you smile… even more than ‘Once in a While.'” — Brooke Aldridge.
Apparelthekingdominsider.com

New Adorable Disney Belts on shopDisney!

Hot dog! shopDisney has come out with four new belts for adults and they are beyond adorable and I want every single one! Honestly, I have never been super into wearing belts, but these ones on shopDisney are so unique, fashionable, and just so…Disney! They are a must for every Disney fan that loves to make fashion statement, especially if you like taking pictures for the gram at the Parks!
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Wait Times Shockingly Low This Weekend

Walt Disney World has had long wait times recently as summer crowds have officially arrived at the theme parks. And with these large crowds, as well as an increase in capacity at Disney World, it’s clear that wait times have also increased. However, much to our surprise, this weekend it...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Ciara's Daughter Looks like Egyptian Queen in Long Leopard Dress with Trail Confidently Posing in New Picture

American singer Ciara's daughter Sienna Princess Wilson showed she has all the attributes of a model in a new post that showed her posing in a long leopard print dress. Children usually take after their parents in more ways than one. Be it with their physical attributes, personalities, or actions, kids always have something one can say they got from their parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy