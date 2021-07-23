Royal Farms Arena Holding Job Fair For Security Guards On July 31

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for the best ticket in town at Royal Farms Arena?

The concert venue is hiring security guards. It’s holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 31.

Qualifications include being a team player, being proactive, and having good conflict resolution skills.

They want you to enter through the administration entrance at 201 W. Baltimore St. to apply.