Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY At 333 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lewiston, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Turner, Lisbon, Greene, Durham, Sabattus, Minot and Wales. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 77 and 88. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
