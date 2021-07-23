Huntington police investigating shooting after person in vehicle wounded

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said they are investigating a report that a female who was a passenger in a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police said a male called Cabell County 911 and reported his vehicle was stopped about 2:15 a.m. Friday at the red light on Washington Avenue at 11th Street West when the incident happened, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.