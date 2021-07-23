Good Samaritan joins list of health care systems with COVID-19 vaccine requirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan has announced it will require COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment. Pending Full FDA approval, Good Samaritan employees will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1. Good Samaritan says it's anticipated that full FDA approval will be granted for the Pfizer vaccine by the end of August. The timing would give unvaccinated employees two months to complete the vaccination process.www.wthitv.com
