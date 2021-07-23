88-year-old woman in San Francisco critically injured in Alamo Square hit-and-run

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) Police in San Francisco are searching for the driver who struck an 88-year-old woman in Alamo Square on Wednesday, leaving her critically injured.

The vehicle fled the area, according to police.

The woman's identity and current condition were not immediately available.

The police have not released a description of the suspect or vehicle as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 415-575-4444.