Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

88-year-old woman in San Francisco critically injured in Alamo Square hit-and-run

Posted by 
SF City Beat
SF City Beat
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTbKQ_0b63JIEI00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) Police in San Francisco are searching for the driver who struck an 88-year-old woman in Alamo Square on Wednesday, leaving her critically injured.

The vehicle fled the area, according to police.

The woman's identity and current condition were not immediately available.

The police have not released a description of the suspect or vehicle as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 415-575-4444.

Comments / 0

SF City Beat

SF City Beat

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
549
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

With SF City Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Government
Alamo, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Alamo, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

San Francisco man robbed at gunpoint while washing car, family held captive inside bathroom

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) A man was robbed at gunpoint while washing his car then held captive in a bathroom with his family, ABC 7 reported Tuesday. The man, who asked to keep his identity private, was washing his car outside of his home near McLaren Park when the incident took place. Surveillance video shows a vehicle circling the block before one of the suspects approaches the victim holding a gun. The victim is seen dropping his bucket and being forced inside the garage.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

San Francisco Muni bus stabbing suspect arrested

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) A 32-year-old San Francisco man was arrested in connection to a stabbing on a Muni bus last month, police announced Tuesday. On June 10, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Steiner and Green streets regarding a stabbing that took place on a Muni bus. A 31-year-old man was found on the bus suffering from stab wounds. Officers aided the victim until medics arrived on the scene. He was later transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy