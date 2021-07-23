Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Zeal & Ardor have shared their new single 'Erase'

upsetmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeal & Ardor have shared their new single 'Erase'. The track marks the latest from the band's upcoming third album, which follows on from debut 'Devil Is Fine' and follow-up 'Stranger Fruit'. Frontman Manuel Gagneux says: "We would like to surprise you again with this one. Erase aims to confuse...

www.upsetmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Academy#Rock City#Royal Albert Hall#Dublin#Zeal Ardor#Stranger Fruit#Manchester Academy#Dublin Olympia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicGenius

Lorde Shares New Single “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

Lorde continues her highly anticipated third album rollout today with the release of the project’s second single, “Stoned At the Nail Salon.” The song is co-produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff, and features background vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s set to appear on Solar Power, which drops on Friday, August 20.
Musicloudersound.com

Thrice announce new album Horizons/East and share hypnotic new single Scavengers

Thrice have announced the arrival of their 11th studio album, Horizons/East, set for release September 17 via Epitaph Records. Mixed by Scott Evans, Horizons/East – described in a press release as a "soundtrack for deeper dreaming" – follows 2018's Palms, and was recorded and self-produced by the band at their own New Grass Studio.
MusicNME

Low share gorgeous new single ‘Disappearing’

Low have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming 13th record ‘Hey What’ in the form of slow-burning new single ‘Disappearing’. You can hear the track below, along with an elegant video centred around a life model, directed by and starring the multi-disciplinary artist Dorian Wood. Wood said that the...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Yes share first new music in seven years with new single, The Ice Bridge

UK prog giants Yes have debuted a new single, The Ice Bridge, taken from their forthcoming record, The Quest – due October 1. The track is our first taste of what's to come with The Quest and is the legendary prog rock outfit's first new material in seven years, since the release of 2014's Heaven & Earth.
MusicPaste Magazine

Nite Jewel Shares New Single, "Before I Go"

Next month, avant-pop artist Ramona Gonzalez (aka Nite Jewel) will release her long-awaited forthcoming album No Sun, her first full-length since 2017’s excellent Real High. She’s previously shared “This Time,” a track that feels cinematic and full despite very few sonic elements, and today (July 20) she’s released the album’s second single, “Before I Go.” Written on the apartment floor after the singer was left by her husband, the track features Gonzalez’s heartbreaking lyrics led by electric keys and a low thumping bass, leading to strings that coddle her voice with a hushed intensity.
MusicNME

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist share uplifting new single ‘Gratitude’

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming joint album, in the form of the record’s upbeat closing track ‘Gratitude’. You can hear the track below, and also see an intimate home performance featuring Jukes – aka Bombay Bicycle Club‘s Jack Steadman – on piano and vocals from members of the Deep Throat Choir.
Musicthis song is sick

ZHU Shares Soulful, Uplifting New Single “Monster” with John the Blind

There are many sides of ZHU, but most of us fans know him for his dusky and moody grooves. Today he leaves that sound in the dark to unveil a bright, uplifting new single by the name of “Monster,” featuring multi-platinum One Direction co-writer (and co-producer), John the Blind. Given...
Musicupsetmagazine.com

The Linda Lindas have dropped their new single 'Oh!'

The Linda Lindas have shared their new single 'Oh!'. The news follows on from their recent signing with Epitaph Records, following the up-and-coming teen punk sensations - Eloise (vocals, bass), Mila (vocals, drums), Bela (vocals, guitar), and Lucia (vocals, guitar) - taking off with their track 'Racist, Sexist Boy'. "’Oh!’...
Musicwfpk.org

Coldplay Shares New Single “Coloratura” from Upcoming Album

Earlier this week, Coldplay announced the release of their next album Music of the Spheres, and now have shared a lyric video for the newest single “Coloratura.” The song clocks in at over 10 minutes, and serves as the closer for the new project. The follow-up to 2019’s Everyday Life features May’s single “Higher Power” and a number of songs that are simply known by emoji symbols; the track list includes song titles like “✨,” “❤️,” “🌎,” and “♾.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Mindy Shares New Single “Nervous Shudders” Featuring Draag

Mindy Song, known professionally as simply Mindy, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming debut solo EP, Version 1.27, out July 23rd. Song may be best known for co-founding Night Dreamer with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, but she’s been branching out into solo music this year, blurring genre lines with a sound that pulls both from her background in classical music and from her love for dance music and electronica. Now Mindy is back with a final taste of the upcoming EP, her new single “Nervous Shudder,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: James Blake Shares New Single with Album Announcement

James Blake is back with the announcement of his fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart. It will be his first full length album since 2019’s Assume Form. Last year, he released the EPs Before and Covers. The news arrived with with the release of a music video for the lead single “Say What You Will” that stars musician and producer Finneas.
Musicnextmosh.com

Aborted share new single “Drag me to Hell”

Belgium deathgrinders Aborted have released their new single “Drag me to Hell,” which you can check out below in official visualizer form. The track appears on the band’s upcoming album, ‘ManiaCult,’ which drops on September 10th through Century Media Records (pre-order). “Alright alright! It’s good old Jack Burton here, and...
Asheville, NCbrooklynvegan.com

Wednesday share new single from ‘Twin Plague,’ playing shows

Asheville, NC band Wednesday are releasing a new album, Twin Plagues, on August 13 via Orindal Records. They've already shared a few singles, including "Handsome Man," "Codys Only," and "One More Last One;" now they've unveiled the fourth, "How Can You Live If You Can't Love How Can You If You Do," which you can watch the video for below. It's a melancholy track with a little pedal steel twang, and band leader Karly Hartzman described it to Under the Radar as "A Big Star-esque love song concocted around a James Baldwin quote from Another Country. One of the only books I’ve read twice."
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Lea Thomas Shares New Single/Video on Guitar Girl Magazine | LP out Friday + Livestream with Half Waif

Today, Japanese American multi-disciplinary artist & singer-songwriter Lea Thomas releases stunning single/video “Heat Keeps Rising” via Guitar Girl Magazine, ahead of her new full-length album Mirrors To The Sun out this Friday via Johanna Warren’s Spirit House Records. This follows her cosmic single “Howl” which debuted on NPR and sparked praise across BTRtoday, The Guardian, BrooklynVegan, The Bluegrass Situation, and more. Inspired by reading about the ongoing climate crisis, the new song/video reflects on how strange and significant it feels to be alive in such electrifying times. She sings, “I’ll take a walk, taking nothing with me but the weight of my thoughts into the churning of the city”, the rawness in her voice is carried by a propulsive rhythm section and waves of overdriven guitar while guiding, surreal visuals follow her hypnotic vocals.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Jasper Sloan Yip announces new double EP & shares first two singles

Vancouver songwriter Jasper Sloan Yip has announced his upcoming double EP, Strange Calm / Blushing Autumn; two separate EPs, written and recorded at different times with different producers, each ruminating on a different theme. When he set out to record Strange Calm in early 2020, Yip was trying to say...
MusicJamBase

Steve Gunn Shares New Single ‘Fulton’

Steve Gunn shared “Fulton,” the latest single from his upcoming new album, Other You. Gunn also confirmed a three-night residency at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles. Gunn will release Other You through Matador Records on August 27. The residency at Gold Diggers will be held September 9, 10 and 11 and feature full-band performances with special guests to be announced.
Rock Musicupsetmagazine.com

Cassels have announced a new single, album and tour

Cassels have announced a new single, album and tour. The band will release their full-length 'A Gut Feeling' in early 2022, teased with lead single 'Mr Henderson Coughs', which you can check out below. "I found that setting myself the brief of writing character pieces offered a nice way of...
MusicPaste Magazine

LUMP Share New Single "Gamma Ray" Alongside Animated Video

LUMP, the brilliant collaboration between singer/songwriter Laura Marling and experimental electronic musician Mike Lindsay, has rolled out some spectacular singles ahead of their sophomore album Animal (July 30, Partisan/Chrysalis). The title track was even chosen as one of our best new songs of the week back in May. With only...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Bastarður sign to Season of Mist, share new album details + first single

Share the post "Bastarður sign to Season of Mist, share new album details + first single" Season of Mist are proud to announce the signing of Bastarður, the crust punk project of Sólstafir singer/guitarist Aðalbjörn “Addi” Tryggvason! The band will be releasing its debut album, ‘Satan’s Loss of Son,’ on October 29, 2021! The first single, “Viral Tumor,” can be heard at THIS LOCATION [embedded below]. The track features guest guitar leads by Ragnar Zolberg and Thráinn Árni Baldvinsson as well as a bass solo from Flosi Þorgeirsson.
Musicearmilk.com

Jay Critch shares spacey new single "PC"

New York's Jay Critch has shared a spacey new song called "PC". The Brooklyn-bred rapper, who has remained fiercely independent over the years while simultaneously refining his own style, has displayed much consistency through a series of bouncy, textural releases. Now, he returns with a new cut that encapsulates his surreal, raw sound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy