(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Burnie. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society. Meet Burnie bunny. She is one of MANY rabbits at Dakin right now. This girl is playful, friendly, and social, although she’s not a fan of being picked up. She used to live with a puppy and wasn’t too hoppy about it. She’s a cool, calm bunny who is looking for a place to park her little bunny paws. Maybe it’s your place! The best way to bond with rabbits is to spend time with them outside of their pens, and shower them with plenty of fresh veg leaves such as romaine and cilantro! Rabbits also need plenty of daily time to explore outside of their pen and hang with their human. Because they’re not easy to hold, they’re not an ideal “starter pet” for a young child. Better that the children be older and can respect the rabbit’s boundaries.