Shirley J. Estebo, 73

Redwood Falls- Shirley J. Estebo age 73 of Redwood Falls passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 12, 2021 of natural causes. Shirley was born on January 5, 1948 in Grantsburg, Wis. to Rev. Theodore Kronberg and his wife Berta (Emry). Shirley joined her four sisters and one brother, and was greatly beloved as the baby of the family. Her father's commitment to the pastorate brought their family to many small towns across Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Shirley was a gifted piano player and shared her talents as church pianist in all the servic...